Premier League trio interested in Liverpool fan-favourite

According to recent reports, Premier League trio Wolves, Crystal Palace and West Ham are all interested in signing Liverpool striker Divock Origi.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claims the Belgian striker could be set for a late summer transfer away from Anfield.

Best known for his Champions League semi-final goalscoring heroics against Barcelona in the lead up to their 2018-19 trophy lift, Origi will forever be written in Merseyside folklore.

However, despite still having three years left on his current deal, having fallen way down manager Jurgen Klopp’s pecking order, the 26-year-old is now expected to move on in an attempt to reignite his stagnating career.

The Telegraph claim Wolves, Palace and West Ham are all interested and could make a late move before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.