Declan Rice future: Chelsea and Man United transfer target unhappy with £100M valuation

Declan Rice is understood to be unhappy that West Ham have priced him out of a summer transfer.

Rice was one of the stars of England’s Euro 2020 campaign, with the rapport he built with Kalvin Phillips providing the foundation for the Three Lions’ run to the final.

As is reported by the Telegraph, Rice attracted attention from Chelsea and Manchester United following his stellar displays, with the 22-year-old open to the idea of making a move.

However, the report notes that both clubs have been put off by Rice’s £100M asking price, which is £30M-£40M above Chelsea and Man United’s valuation of the player.

The Telegraph now report that Rice is unhappy with his situation at West Ham and will not be signing a new contract with the Hammers, despite their best efforts to convince him.

It seems highly unlikely that Rice will be able to get a move this summer, even if he were to kick up a fuss at the tail end of the transfer window, but his eventual exit now seems like a foregone conclusion.

With West Ham seemingly having disgruntled him, they’ve ruined any chance that they had to convince him to commit his long-term future to the club. Sooner or later, he’ll be on his way.