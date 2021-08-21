(Video) Sadio Mane finishes off wonderful Liverpool team move with powerful first-time finish

Liverpool have doubled their advantage over Burnley through Sadio Mane… and what a goal it was.

The Reds took the lead within 20 minutes after Diogo Jota headed home Kostas Tsimikas’ delivery.

They’ve now turned on the style to add another.

Virgil Van Dijk swept the ball gloriously across the pitch, with Harvey Elliott bringing it down and finding Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The right-back played a gorgeous ball through to Sadio Mane, who thumped home emphatically.

Sadio Mane finishes off a wonderful team move ? Liverpool double their lead against Burnley… Fantastic football from the Reds! ? pic.twitter.com/67pVNb4SdF — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 21, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

MORE: (Video) Diogo Jota heads Liverpool into lead over Burnley after pinpoint Kostas Tsimikas delivery

With Liverpool slicing through Burnley like a hot knife through butter, you wonder if they could be genuine contenders for the Premier League title this term.

Jurgen Klopp has not been busy in the transfer market, but his squad is already good enough to mount a challenge for the league.

With Van Dijk back in the side, and Mane finding his form in front of goal again, it’ll be interesting to see how far this Liverpool side can go this term…