Arsenal’s interest in former Sassuolo and now Juventus player, Manuel Locatelli, was well documented, and it’s come to light just how hard the north Londoners pushed to get the player to sign on the dotted line.

According to Gazzetta di Modena, cited by the Mirror, the Gunners were prepared to pay in the region of £34m for his services in a straight cash deal, which would have clear appeal to the Italian outfit.

Particularly as Juve signed Locatelli on on a free two-year loan deal, with an obligation to buy in 2023 for £21million plus £10.7m in potential bonuses.

However, moving to north London wasn’t the will of the player, and Sassuolo director, Giovanni Carnevali, was at pains to point out that they wanted Locatelli to be happy.

“They (Arsenal) offered us €40m, but Locatelli’s will was to go only to Juventus and we did everything to please him,” Carnevali said.

“A request, that of Arsenal, which cost us something…”

Though Arsenal would clearly be disappointed with the player’s choice, their persistence in going the distance to try and sign him bodes well for the remainder of the window.

The Gunners appear to still have money to spend if they invest it wisely, it could set them up for a brilliant 2021/22 campaign.