Chelsea consider splashing out on AS Monaco midfielder… only to loan him back for the season

Chelsea are reportedly considering signing Aurelien Tchouameni and loaning him immediately back to AS Monaco.

Tchouameni has been closely linked with Chelsea this summer, with the midfielder having been seen as the alternative to Declan Rice, who has been shackled to West Ham by his hefty asking price.

Still, with ten days left of the window, there’s nothing concrete to suggest that Tchouameni will be on the move between now and the closing of the transfer window.

While there is no suggestion of anything imminent, 90min do report that Chelsea are considering forking out on Tchouameni and loaning him back to AS Monaco for the duration of the 2021/22 campaign.

That would see the Blues tie-up one of the world’s hottest midfield prospects, who could be a long-term replacement for N’Golo Kante, while allowing him to continue his development out on loan.

On paper, it’s a move that would make sense, but it remains to be seen whether Marina Granovskaia can mastermind it in the short time that she has left to do so.