With Aaron Ramsdale swiftly following Martin Odegaard through the door at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal are finally showing some intent in the transfer market.

Mikel Arteta has clearly identified areas of weakness in his Gunners side that need addressing, and for once the club are backing the judgment of the man in the hot seat.

It’ll bring the Spaniard a different kind of press of course, but arguably the pressure of winning is what all managers thrive upon.

The integration of all of the new signings does mean that a handful of players will need to be shipped out to make way.

One of those is expected to be Willian, according to Fabrizio Romano via the Don Robbie YouTube channel and cited by the Mirror.

The Brazilian is a player that arrived from Chelsea and who has proved to be one of their biggest flops of all-time.

The issue for Arteta are his extortionate wages, which most clubs are likely to baulk at given his age and subsequent value on the balance sheet.