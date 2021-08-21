With no news as to whether Harry Kane will play any part for Tottenham in their Premier League fixture this weekend against Wolverhampton Wanderers, speculation will continue to surround the England captain and whether he’s shortly to move on to pastures new.

It’s abundantly clear now that the striker sees his future away from White Hart Lane, but as of this moment, chairman, Daniel Levy, is holding firm and making life incredibly difficult for Kane and his representatives.

However, despite such a bullish stance, one journalist believes that Levy’s efforts will all, ultimately, be in vain.

That’s because, according to Sky Sports News’ Kaveh Solhekol, it’s only a matter of time before a deal is done to the satisfaction of all parties.

“Harry Kane has been unhappy for about 18 months, and wants to move to Manchester City,” he said on Sky Sports News, cited by the Daily Express.

“They have offered a package to Spurs said to be worth in total around £125m. Daniel Levy is not interested, and values him at at least £150m.

“Levy is not picking up his phone anyway when Manchester City call.

“We have to stress Kane has been totally professional after the controversy about his late return, there was a misunderstanding there.

“But he wants to leave, he wants to join Man City, but he’s still committed to Spurs.

“We’ve seen how these things end – (Dimitar) Berbatov, Bale and Modric all eventually got their moves. Kane will leave Spurs, it’s just a matter of when.”

Whilst Levy is clearly loathe to lose his club’s best player, there comes a time when a parting of the ways is better for all concerned.