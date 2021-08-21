Things appear to be going from bad to worse for Nuno Espirito Santo and Daniel Levy, with the news that another first-team star wants to leave the White Hart Lane outfit.

The club are still smarting from the revelation that Harry Kane wants to join rivals, Manchester City, and despite the north Londoners still holding firm on that deal at present, there’s still enough time left in the window for a deal to get over the line.

It appears that after being left out of the Spurs line-up to play against Wolves on Saturday, Tanguy Ndombele wants to follow Kane out of the exit door.

According to The Telegraph, the midfielder has told the club that he wants to leave, however, they’ve put a prohibitive £51.5m transfer fee on his head.

That, potentially, rules out a number of suitors, and the possibility that the player will end up rotting in the reserves for at least half a season can’t be discounted at this stage.

Should they sell Kane, they can hold firm on Ndombele’s price too.