As he continues to fight tooth and nail to keep Harry Kane at the club, chairman, Daniel Levy, has found support of sorts from one of his former players.

Known as a notoriously hard-nosed businessman, Levy is never rolled over a barrel as far as negotiations are concerned.

Undoubtedly with more enemies than friends in the game precisely because of the unwillingness to bend to certain player or agent demands, Levy is nonetheless a great fit for Tottenham, and it can’t be said that he doesn’t have anything other than the club’s best interests at heart.

Former Tottenham player, Jamie O’Hara, was even surprised by him once upon a time when it came to renegotiating his contract.

“He was always a really nice bloke, very respectful and a very good businessman, very shrewd,” he was quoted as saying to Daily Star Sport.

“It’s very hard to get what you want, but I had a couple of contracts with him.

“I actually ended up getting what I wanted, actually surprised at what he paid me a couple of times!”

Nice bloke or otherwise, with over a week of the transfer window still to go, it’s a foregone conclusion that Levy will still have a lot to say in this window yet.