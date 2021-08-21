(Video) Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold showcases unbelievable passing ability with line-splitting ball

Trent Alexander-Arnold is Liverpool’s starting right-back, but you wonder if his talents are going to waste in such a conservative role.

Those who have seen Trent in action under Jurgen Klopp and enjoyed all of his masterful creative play are likely to adopt the mentality of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

However, Alexander-Arnold does have one of the best passing techniques you’ll find anywhere in the league, if not Europe, which makes you wonder if he’d be more effective further forward.

Take this as an example, a first-time, line-splitting pass which created a Liverpool attack out of virtually nothing. How many players in the country have this in their locker?

Pictures courtesy of Sport Canli

MORE: (Video) Diogo Jota heads Liverpool into lead over Burnley after pinpoint Kostas Tsimikas delivery

Alexander-Arnold could move into midfield in his latter years, the same way that Philip Lahm did towards the end of his Bayern Munich career.

Pep Guardiola deemed the German’s passing to be too good to be wasted as a right-back. There’s certainly an argument that could be the case with Trent later down the line.