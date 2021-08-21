(Video) Classic Man City build-up vs. Norwich City finished off by Raheem Sterling

If rival fans had thought three consecutive competitive defeats may upset Manchester City’s rhyme coming into the new 2021-22 season – think again. Pep Guardiola’s men are on fire.

Granted, they are facing a sub-par and newly promoted Norwich City, but you can only play what is in front of you and the Citizens are running riot.

Following two first-half goals scored, including one from new signing Jack Grealish, and then a third in the second-half, City are refusing to take their foot off the gas and have been quick to add a fourth.

This time winger Raheem Sterling has finished off what was an excellent piece of build-up play.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+Sport