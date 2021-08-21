(Video) Classic Man City build-up vs. Norwich City finished off by Raheem Sterling

Manchester City Norwich City FC
If rival fans had thought three consecutive competitive defeats may upset Manchester City’s rhyme coming into the new 2021-22 season – think again. Pep Guardiola’s men are on fire.

Granted, they are facing a sub-par and newly promoted Norwich City, but you can only play what is in front of you and the Citizens are running riot.

Following two first-half goals scored, including one from new signing Jack Grealish, and then a third in the second-half, City are refusing to take their foot off the gas and have been quick to add a fourth.

This time winger Raheem Sterling has finished off what was an excellent piece of build-up play.

