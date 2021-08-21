(Video) Danny Ings scores glorious overhead kick vs. Newcastle United

Close the entries for ‘Goal of the Weekend’ – The competition is over and has been won by Aston Villa’s Danny ings.

After making the decision to leave Southampton in favour of a switch to the Midlands earlier this summer – striker Ings has opened his Villa account in devastating fashion.

Currently in action against relegation candidates Newcastle United – Villa have taken a first-half lead thanks to a truly superb overhead kick from their new English marksman.