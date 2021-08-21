(Video) Everton star’s epic knee-slide goal celebration fail

He can score, but he cannot celebrate!

Everton’s new signing Demarai Gray not only gave fans an opportunity to celebrate following his goal against Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday – but he also caused a facepalm moment.

Although the game eventually ended all square at two apiece, Gray’s second-half goal did put the Toffees into a 2-1 lead.

However, while running off to celebrate with the away fans, the wide-attacker attempted a knee slide celebration and well… Failed epically.

