(Video) Jack Grealish opens Man City account with fortunate tap in vs. Norwich City

Manchester City Norwich City FC
Posted by

Following his British record transfer from Aston Villa earlier this summer, Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish has wasted no time in opening his account.

Currently, in action against newly promoted Norwich City, the Citizens are running riot.

MORE: (Video) Wolves manager Bruno Lage gives cryptic response to possibility of seeing Man United linked midfielder leave

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp slams Burnley in plea to authorities to protect players
(Video) Liverpool star Joel Matip visibly dizzy after having ball smacked into his face from close-range
(Video) Krul deflection gifts Man City easy opener vs. Norwich City

Following an early own goal from Canaries’ goalkeeper Tim Krul, Pep Guardiola’s side has doubled their lead, thanks to a scrappy tap in from £100m man Grealish.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+Sport

More Stories Jack Grealish

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.