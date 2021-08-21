(Video) Krul deflection gifts Man City easy opener vs. Norwich City

Manchester City has taken the lead against newly promoted Norwich City following the first goal during Saturday’s 3pm kick-offs.

Looking to kick their season off after losing their opening match 1-0 against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, Pep Guardiola will certainly be expecting to see his multi-million-pound side take all three points off the Canaries.

The Citizens could not have started better and after striker Gabriel Jesus lashed the ball across the box, Norwich City was left with no choice but to see the ball ricochet off goalkeeper Tim Krul and into the back of the net.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+Sport

