(Video) Leeds United finally Klich to draw level vs. Everton

After falling behind thanks to a Dominic Calvert-Lewin spot-kick, Leeds United have drawn level late in the game’s first half.

Looking to do what they failed to do last weekend after they were thrashed 5-1 against rivals Manchester United, Leeds United will be hoping to take something away from Elland Road.

Currently, in action against Rafa Benitez’s Toffees, Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites have equalised thanks to midfielder Mateusz Klich.

Pictures courtesy of Voetbal