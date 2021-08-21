(Video) Man City’s domination continues vs. Norwich City as defender adds a third

Manchester City are running riot at the Etihad against Norwich City in Saturday’s Premier League match.

Having scored twice in the game’s first-half, excluding a disallowed strike from wide-man Ferran Torres, Pep Guardiola’s Citizens have added a third midway through the second half.

The game’s latest goal has been scored by defender Aymeric Laporte.

If the game wasn’t totally out of sight already – it certainly is now.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+Sport