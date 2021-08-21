(Video) Man City’s domination continues vs. Norwich City as defender adds a third

Manchester City Norwich City FC
Posted by

Manchester City are running riot at the Etihad against Norwich City in Saturday’s Premier League match.

Having scored twice in the game’s first-half, excluding a disallowed strike from wide-man Ferran Torres, Pep Guardiola’s Citizens have added a third midway through the second half.

MORE: Liverpool shirt sponsor accused of violating US anti-terrorism laws by financing Taliban terror attacks

More Stories / Latest News
Ex-Premier League striker urges Spurs to keep hold of talented defender
Arsenal slammed over summer transfer business despite Martin Odegaard signing
(Video) Danny Ings scores glorious overhead kick vs. Newcastle United

The game’s latest goal has been scored by defender Aymeric Laporte.

If the game wasn’t totally out of sight already – it certainly is now.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+Sport

More Stories Aymeric Laporte

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.