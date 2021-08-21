Video: Manchester United midfielder discusses joining Flamengo on loan this season

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Flamengo has announced the arrival of Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira, who signs with the Rio de Janeiro-based club on a season-long loan. 

Pereira arrives at Flamengo after the Brazilian side paid a €1-million loan fee, with a €15-million option to buy once the deal expires next summer. Upon landing at Galeão Airport, the 25-year-old was presented with a Flamengo kit and spoke with Fla TV.

More Stories / Latest News
Influx of new signings at the Emirates mean that time’s up for one Arsenal flop
Fulham announced they have landed land Flamengo’s €8-million starlet
Video: Man United’s Anthony Martial debuts new look… but hates it

He discussed his emotions when it comes to playing for one of the biggest clubs in South America. Pereira revealed that he’s anxious, but it’s an incredible feeling.

“It’s an incredible feeling. I’m very happy, anxious too. I want to work, get here to win titles, help the team, and do my best,” Pereira said. “It’s an inexplicable feeling. Since the first contact I had, it was something that has always been in my heart. I talked to my family about it. I was very happy.”

More Stories Andreas Pereira Flamengo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.