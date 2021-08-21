Video: Manchester United midfielder discusses joining Flamengo on loan this season

Flamengo has announced the arrival of Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira, who signs with the Rio de Janeiro-based club on a season-long loan.

Pereira arrives at Flamengo after the Brazilian side paid a €1-million loan fee, with a €15-million option to buy once the deal expires next summer. Upon landing at Galeão Airport, the 25-year-old was presented with a Flamengo kit and spoke with Fla TV.

He discussed his emotions when it comes to playing for one of the biggest clubs in South America. Pereira revealed that he’s anxious, but it’s an incredible feeling.

“It’s an incredible feeling. I’m very happy, anxious too. I want to work, get here to win titles, help the team, and do my best,” Pereira said. “It’s an inexplicable feeling. Since the first contact I had, it was something that has always been in my heart. I talked to my family about it. I was very happy.”