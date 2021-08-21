Saturday afternoon’s second lot of Premier League fixtures have seen some excellent goals, already. Fans have been treated to a stunning bicycle kick from Aston Villa’s Danny Ings and now Leeds United’s Raphinha has rivalled the Englishman for the right to claim the ‘goal of the day’.

Looking to bounce back from their opening thumping against Manchester United, Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites are trying to get the better of Everton.

MORE: Ex-Premier League striker urges Spurs to keep hold of talented defender

Despite falling behind twice, Leeds United are clearly refusing to be put down.

Wide-attacker Raphinha has single-handedly dragged his side level with a simply superb edge-of-the-area strike.

Pick that one out!

Pictures courtesy of Premier League