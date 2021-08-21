(Video) Riyad Mahrez makes it five for Man City vs. Norwich City

Manchester City Norwich City FC
Manchester City have more than made up for their opening day defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

Currently facing off against newly promoted Norwich City, Pep Guardiola’s Citizens’ are cruising to an emphatic victory.

Set to take all three points away from the Etihad, the Blues have run riot and after already scoring four as a collective, wide-attacker Riyad Mahrez has poured salt into the Canaries’ wounds by added a fifth.

Ouch.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+Sport

