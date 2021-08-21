(Video) Toffees’ striker cracks Leeds United’s defence with emphatic spot-kick

Everton has taken the lead from the spot in their away tie against Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

Coming into the afternoon’s 3pm kick-off, the Toffees were surprisingly not the favourite to win.

However, despite being under fire in the game’s early stages, Rafa Benitez is well on course of extending his side’s 100% hit rate this season after Liam Cooper appeared to make a foul – resulting in a spot-kick.

Up stepped striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who wasted no time successfully dispatching the chance.

1-0 to the Blues.

Pictures courtesy of Premier League

Pictures courtesy of Voetbal

