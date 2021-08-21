Although he wasn’t a big name when he signed for West Ham, with respect, striker Michail Antonio has gone onto to be one of the Hammers’ most important players.

The hit-man equalled Irons legend, Paolo di Canio, last weekend, with his 47th Premier League goal up at Newcastle.

With two years left on his current deal, he has plenty of time to break the record, and not only does he want to do so, but he wants to set a mark that may never be beaten, or at least not for a very long time.