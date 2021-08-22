(Video) Dele Alli cooly slots home penalty he won to give Tottenham early advantage over Wolves

Tottenham have taken the lead over Wolves after Dele Alli found the back of the net from the spot.

Spurs defeated champions Manchester City in their opening game of the season, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s men laying down a marker for the season ahead.

They followed it up with defeat to Pacos de Ferreira in the UEFA Europa Conference League, but having fielded a considerably rotated side.

Spurs are back to full strength this afternoon, barring Harry Kane who is among the substitutes, and have gained the lead in the contest within 10 minutes.

Dele Alli was fouled by Wolves keeper Jose Sa, placed the ball on the spot and scored.

Alli’s development has stalled in recent seasons, but the decision to take the penalty himself suggests that he’s confident, which is half the battle.

If Kane was on the field of play there’s little doubt he’d have been the one to step up, but credit to Alli for taking responsibility in his absence.

England could’ve done with that sort of penalty taking ability in the Euro 2020 final…