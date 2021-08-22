Arsenal star ruled out of Chelsea clash after becoming latest Gunners squad member to fall unwell

Arsenal defender Ben White will reportedly miss today’s clash with Chelsea after falling unwell.

White, signed from Brighton earlier in the summer, looks set to be a key figure for Arsenal this season and beyond.

He’d have been relishing a battle with Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku this afternoon, but it no longer appears that he’ll get the opportunity to face the Belgian.

According to The Athletic, White will play no part in the fixture after falling ill.

? Ben White ruled out of Arsenal vs Chelsea — unwell. 23yo defender would’ve started against a #CFC side expected to include Romelu Lukaku. Latest blow for #AFC after injuries, positive #COVID19 cases & opening-day loss at Brentford @TheAthleticUK #ARSCHE https://t.co/sKQolYdkNA — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 22, 2021

There is no suggestion at current that White has tested positive for COVID-19, but Arsenal have had a breakout in the squad in the early stages of the season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Willian all look set to miss the fixture through illness, with White now joining them on the sidelines.

It’s a major blow for Arsenal, whose hopes of getting anything out of this fixture have now decreased dramatically. More importantly, let’s hope White gets well soon.