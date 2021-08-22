Arsenal look to Real Madrid in search of Hector Bellerin’s replacement

Arsenal are reportedly considering Real Madrid right-back Álvaro Odriozola as a replacement for Hector Bellerin.

Bellerin doesn’t appear to have any future at the Emirates, with the Gunners set to part ways with the Spaniard ten years since he signed from Barcelona.

While Bellerin is not currently a starter under Mikel Arteta, he will still need to be replaced in the interest of retaining the depth in Arsenal’s squad.

According to a report published by Todo Fichajes, Real Madrid’s Álvaro Odriozola has been identified as a potential successor for his compatriot.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Real Madrid defender Álvaro Odriozola

The report claims that Odriozola is hoping to leave Real Madrid before the end of the transfer window, with Arsenal set to provide him with a route out of the Santiago Bernabeu.

It’s claimed that Inter Milan and AC Milan are both also keen, but Arsenal could get the 25-year-old through the door on an initial loan with an option to buy.

Arsenal have been splashing the cash this summer to date, but it’s unclear if there’s much left. Getting Odriozola in on loan would be a shrewd way to manage their finances.

