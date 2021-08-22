(Video) Che Adams sinks Man United with heavily deflected effort… but was Bruno Fernandes fouled in the build-up?

Southampton have taken the lead over Manchester United through Che Adams… but was Bruno Fernandes fouled in the buildup?

Man United started brightly at St. Mary’s which left you wondering if it was going to be a cricket score, but Southampton weathered the storm and kept the scoreline at 0-0.

That gave them an opportunity to grow into the game, which they have done and managed to get their noses in front via a majorly deflected Che Adams effort.

Breakthrough for Southampton! ? Jack Stephens wins the ball from Bruno Fernandes high up the pitch and Che Adams’ deflected effort beats David de Gea! ? pic.twitter.com/rss9XapU9l — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 22, 2021

MORE: (Video) Dele Alli cooly slots home penalty he won to give Tottenham early advantage over Wolves

Bruno Fernandes seemed convinced that he’d been fouled in the buildup to the goal, with his furious protests to the referee resulting in a yellow card.

PGMOL have made the decision to allow the game to play out more this season than last year, which was deemed to be overly pedantic and less enjoyable for all involved.

It’s nice to see the goal stand, rather than being chalked off for something so soft.