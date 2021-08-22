Cristiano Ronaldo’s surprisingly low Juventus asking price revealed amid exit speculation

Cristiano Ronaldo’s reported asking price amid Juventus exit rumours is considerably lower than you might think.

Rumours that Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus between now and the end of the transfer window are beginning to gather pace.

Both Massimiliano Allegri and Pavel Nedved have insisted that he will be going nowhere, but what else are they supposed to assume with no bids yet having been made?

One thing which leaves us thinking Ronaldo moving away from Juventus could actually happen is his affordable asking price, which is thought to be as little as £24M.

That’s according to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol…

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to leave Juventus

While that is a figure affordable for virtually any Premier League club, the potential stumbling block is of course Ronaldo’s lucrative wage packet.

Nevertheless, it’d be naive at this point in time to say there’s zero possibility of a deal materialising. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens in the coming days…

