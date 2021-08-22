Lionel Messi is already planning for life after Paris Saint-Germain, according to recent reports.

Messi dominated the transfer headlines this summer, agreeing to re-sign for Barcelona before the Catalan giants pulled the rug from underneath him.

The Argentine superstar then quickly signed for PSG on a lucrative deal, which will last two years with the option of an extension.

But according to the Daily Mirror, Messi will not end his career in Paris, despite the fact he will be 36 by the time his contract ends.

The report claims Messi bought six luxury penthouse apartments in Miami during his holidays there in the summer.

And it’s claimed the Argentine is already planning for life after PSG with rumours dating back years that he would some day play in MLS.

The report claims Inter Miami owner David Beckham has already held talks with Messi about linking up with the club after he is finished with PSG.

It is well known that Messi loves Miami as a city, and a grand exit in MLS could well be on the cards.