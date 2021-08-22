Everton launch £5m bid for highly-rated Rangers full-back

According to recent reports, Rafa Benitez’s Everton has launched a late bid, believed to be within the region of £5m, for Rangers full-back Nathan Patterson.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mirror, who claims the Toffees have backed their interest in the young Scotsman up by way of a formal bid.

Patterson, 19, has been with Steven Gerrard’s Rangers his entire playing career after agreeing to join the club’s youth academy when he was just a young boy.

Since forcing his way through the club’s youth ranks, Patterson has gone on to become a senior first-team member, racking up 17 appearances, in all competitions, already.

However, despite still having three years left on his contract, the Mirror claim the defensive teenager could be set for a big move to England’s top-flight.

It has been claimed the blue half of Merseyside have offered Rangers £5m in exchange for the youngster, who is understood to be Benitez’s ideal long-term replacement for veteran right-back Seamus Coleman.

Fans will now need to wait to learn whether or not Gerrard’s side will accept his old foes’ offer.