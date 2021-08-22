Gary Neville has responded to Boris Johnson with a ruthless dig at the UK government’s efforts in Afghanistan.

The UK government has committed a significant amount of resources to Afghanistan across the 20 years with 457 soldiers tragically losing their lives in that time.

The UK largely left Afghanistan in 2014, with a small portion of the forces remaining to train local forces, while the US remained until their planned departure from the country in less than two weeks.

But ahead of that date, the Taliban have seized control of the country, a move that has resulted in thousands of citizens desperately scrambling to leave the country in fear.

In response to that, UK prime minister Johnson has sent a tweet to reveal how he will try to help the people of the middle-eastern country.

He said: “I will convene G7 leaders on Tuesday for urgent talks on the situation in Afghanistan. It is vital that the international community works together to ensure safe evacuations, prevent a humanitarian crisis and support the Afghan people to secure the gains of the last 20 years.”

And in response to that tweet, Neville replied: “I will also convene my coaching team from Valencia on Tuesday to see whether we can do anything about the results we got,” along with a thumbs up emoji.

That is, of course, a reference to Neville disastrous spell at Valencia and a sarcastic reply to suggest the UK’s results in Afghanistan have been less than desirable.