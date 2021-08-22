(Video) Mason Greenwood levels for Man United after Paul Pogba notches his FIFTH assist of the season

Manchester United are back on level terms at Southampton, with Mason Greenwood finding the back of the net.

The Red Devils were stunned in the first-half of the contest, with Che Adams’ heavily deflected effort having made its way past David De Gea and into the back of the net.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have hoped the trend of Man United having to come from behind was to end this campaign, but another comeback was required this afternoon.

Thankfully, when you have creative talents like Paul Pogba on the pitch, combined with clinical finishers like Mason Greenwood, it makes life a lot easier.

#MUFC are level! ? Mason Greenwood’s effort finds the back of the net after some silky footwork from Paul Pogba…? pic.twitter.com/foohDPBS0Y — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 22, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

Pogba now has five assists to his name in just two Premier League appearances this campaign, with the Frenchman having notched four on the opening day against Leeds United.

Greenwood has also netted in back-to-back games, with Edinson Cavani potentially having an uphill task to get himself back into the starting XI.