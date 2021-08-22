(Video) Mason Greenwood levels for Man United after Paul Pogba notches his FIFTH assist of the season

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are back on level terms at Southampton, with Mason Greenwood finding the back of the net.

The Red Devils were stunned in the first-half of the contest, with Che Adams’ heavily deflected effort having made its way past David De Gea and into the back of the net.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have hoped the trend of Man United having to come from behind was to end this campaign, but another comeback was required this afternoon.

Thankfully, when you have creative talents like Paul Pogba on the pitch, combined with clinical finishers like Mason Greenwood, it makes life a lot easier.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

MORE: (Video) Che Adams sinks Man United with heavily deflected effort… but was Bruno Fernandes fouled in the build-up?

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Referee in Honduras pulls out a gun after angry fans and players threatened his life
Sol Campbell and Roy Keane in agreement over Mikel Arteta situation at Arsenal
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals why Scott McTominay was benched for Southampton vs Man Utd

Pogba now has five assists to his name in just two Premier League appearances this campaign, with the Frenchman having notched four on the opening day against Leeds United.

Greenwood has also netted in back-to-back games, with Edinson Cavani potentially having an uphill task to get himself back into the starting XI.

More Stories Mason Greenwood

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.