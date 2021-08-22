Italian press report Tottenham Hotspur is ‘possible destination’ for Cristiano Ronaldo

This is an odd one.

According to a recent report from Italian journalist Michele Crisciello, Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as a ‘possible destination’ for Juventus attacker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, 36, is understood to want out of Juventus, however, given the post-COVID era clubs are trying to operate in, potential suitors are few and far between.

However, interestingly, according to Crisciello, one possible club the world-class Portuguese maestro could end up at is London-based, Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking recently, Crisciello said: “Since he came back we have said it, there is a clear will on the part of Allegri not wanting to start again with Ronaldo and vice versa.

“The cycle of CR7 in black and white is over, confirmation has arrived in Udine. Even the Tottenham possible destination.”