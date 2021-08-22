Italian side set to meet with Chelsea to discuss potential transfer of defender

According to recent reports, Serie A side Bologna are preparing to meet with Chelsea officials on Monday to discuss the possible transfer of defender Malang Sarr.

That’s according to a recent report from Sky Sports Italia, who claim the young defender is a target for the Italians.

Sarr only joined the Blues 12-months ago but has yet to feature after spending the entirety of last season out on loan with Porto.

However, now back with his parent club, it has now been claimed the defender is set for another spell out on loan – this time with Bologna.

MORE: (Video) Lukaku left stunned following wonder save from Arsenal’s Leno

Despite appearing to be frontrunners for the Frenchman’s signature, Bologna could face some late competition from both Everton and German side Eintracht Frankfurt.