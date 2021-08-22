‘Talks ongoing’ – Chelsea set to launch official bid to sign France international in coming days

Chelsea are reportedly set to launch a fresh bid to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla.

Kounde has been heavily linked with Chelsea in recent weeks, with the Frenchman seemingly having been identified as Thomas Tuchel’s main defensive target.

There is no pressing need for defensive reinforcements at Stamford Bridge, but with several players’ contracts running down, the club are clearly anticipating departures.

As a result, they’ll return with a new bid for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde in the coming days, as has been reported by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

Chelsea are in direct contact with Sevilla for Jules Koundé deal. Talks ongoing – new bid coming soon from Chelsea, as they know Sevilla won’t sell Koundé on final days of the window. Timing will be key. ? #CFC Chelsea need to find a solution for Zouma [West Ham still keen]. pic.twitter.com/gLks0rvR1y — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2021

MORE: Exclusive: Chelsea in talks over signing Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid on loan

There is still sufficient time in the transfer window for Sevilla to find themselves a replacement for Kounde, should he move to Chelsea in the coming days.

If Chelsea wait much longer, though, they run the risk of having to wait until January or next summer to get the 22-year-old through the door.

Let’s wait and see.