Liverpool attacker set to join Lyon after £9.5m fee agreed

According to recent reports, Liverpool and French side Lyon have reached a late agreement over the summer transfer of wide-attacker Xherdan Shaqiri.

That’s according to the Liverpool Echo, who are reporting the Switzerland international has now played his last game for Jurgen Klopp.

It is understood that the Reds and Lyon have been in talks for some time.

Despite opening negotiations by offering just £4.3m in exchange for the attacker, Liverpool demanded a higher fee which saw the French side up their offer to £9.5m.

It is now expected that the Swiss wide-playmaker will travel to France where he will complete all the necessary checks before being officially unveiled as a new Lyon player.