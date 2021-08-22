(Video) Romelu Lukaku scores first Chelsea goal against Arsenal on his second Blues debut

Romelu Lukaku has scored his first Chelsea goal on his debut against Arsenal this afternoon.

Lukaku, who departed Chelsea back in 2014, re-signed for the Blues ten years on from initially signing along the dotted line with them.

Thomas Tuchel’s men splashed out a club-record fee to get Lukaku through the door, and he’s already working on repaying that sum.

Within 15 minutes of his (kind of) debut, Reece James put it on a plate for Lukaku, who simply couldn’t miss.

That didn’t take long! ? Romelu Lukaku scores 15 minutes into his 2nd #CFC debut to give Chelsea the lead at the Emirates! ?#ARSCHE pic.twitter.com/ivFKWCkMXW — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 22, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

Lukaku was the missing piece of the puzzle from Chelsea’s perspective. Tuchel’s men have to be considered frontrunners for the title with him in the side.

Chelsea created an abundance of chances last season but found themselves without a striker capable of converting them.

In Lukaku, they have one of the deadliest finishers and more consistent goal-scorers on the planet. He’s already off the mark, and you have to think it’s the first of many.