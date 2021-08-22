Man City told what they need to do in order to sign Harry Kane

According to recent reports, Manchester City will need to offer Tottenham Hotspur another £50m if they’re to secure the signing of star striker Harry Kane.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mirror, who claims Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is holding out for a whopping £150m in exchange for the England skipper.

Prior to coming off the bench during his side’s Premier League fixture against Wolves earlier on Sunday, Kane, 28, has failed to feature for new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

After publicly declaring his desire to leave the London-based club in favour of pursuing new challenges, Kane later refused to report back for team training after England’s European Championships campaign.

However, now back with the club, all eyes are still on whether or not Tottenham Hotspur will sanction a late sale before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month.

The Mirror claim that if the Citizens are serious about landing the 28-year-old, they’ll need to up their initial £100m offer by another £50m.