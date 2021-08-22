Man City told what they need to do in order to sign Harry Kane

Manchester City Tottenham FC
Posted by

According to recent reports, Manchester City will need to offer Tottenham Hotspur another £50m if they’re to secure the signing of star striker Harry Kane.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mirror, who claims Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is holding out for a whopping £150m in exchange for the England skipper.

Prior to coming off the bench during his side’s Premier League fixture against Wolves earlier on Sunday, Kane, 28, has failed to feature for new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

After publicly declaring his desire to leave the London-based club in favour of pursuing new challenges, Kane later refused to report back for team training after England’s European Championships campaign.

MORE: (Video) Riyad Mahrez makes it five for Man City vs. Norwich City

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool attacker set to join Lyon after £9.5m fee agreed
Wojciech Szczesny howler gifts Udinese late equaliser vs. Juventus
Everton launch £5m bid for highly-rated Rangers full-back

However, now back with the club, all eyes are still on whether or not Tottenham Hotspur will sanction a late sale before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month.

The Mirror claim that if the Citizens are serious about landing the 28-year-old, they’ll need to up their initial £100m offer by another £50m.

More Stories Harry Kane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.