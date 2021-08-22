Mauricio Pochettino reacts to possibility of PSG signing Man United star

Paris-Saint Germain has been heavily linked with signing Manchester United’s Paul Pogba. However, with just nine days left in the summer transfer window, fans have been left to wonder whether the Parisians will make a move this year or wait until the French midfielder becomes a free agent a little further down the line.

Pogba is out of contract at Old Trafford in 12-months time and still with no signs of renewal, the United faithful are beginning to sweat on the possibility of seeing the 2018 World Cup winner leave the club for free.

Despite being heavily linked with a move to his native France to team up with Mauricio Pochettino at Paris-Saint Germain, Pogba appears to be enjoying life in Manchester after putting in two hugely impressive opening Premier League performances.

Regardless of the French midfielder’s happiness, speculation continues and reacting to the likelihood of the star joining his side, Pochettinho, who spoke recently to reporters (as quoted by ESPN), said: “The arrival of a midfielder like Pogba? We know that in football things can happen, situations turnaround.

“A club like PSG is always open to improving its workforce. A sector where we must strengthen as a priority for me? I won’t say it publicly. Never.

“I will tell [sporting director] Leonardo first, who will tell our president. If I say so, there will be an earthquake and problems.”