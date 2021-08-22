New Santos FC striker would like to bring Neymar back to Brazil

This summer, Santos FC sold Kaio Jorge to Juventus, and the Brazilian club needed to replace their outgoing star.

Santos would land Léo Baptistão, who has been without a club since departing Wuhan FC this year.

The 28-year-old left Brazilian football 13 years ago to play in Europe, and when the South American club announced the player, the striker wants to bring a familiar face.

In his introductory video, Léo Baptistão appears talking to the Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr., who would welcome the 29-year-old. Bolavip would relay the comments made by the Brazil international made by the new Santos player.

Furthermore, the new Santos striker is already joking with the club chiefs and supporters about joining in on the chorus for the national team star to return home so that the two players can play together.

Neymar has a few more years left in the French capital, and perhaps once his venture in Europe is over, he could return to Brazil.