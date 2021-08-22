Liverpool transfer news: Reds interested in Sevilla attacker who can leave for just €25M

Reported Liverpool target Lucas Ocampos could be on his way out of Sevilla before the end of the window.

Ocampos, 27, has netted 19 goals in 67 appearances at Sevilla, but his time with the La Liga outfit could now be coming to an end.

According to Fichajes, Sevilla would be prepared to let Ocampos leave over the next nine days if they received a bid in the region of €25M.

There is currently no suggestion that the Argentine is close to securing a move, but there is mention of interest from the Premier League.

Fichajes report that Liverpool hold an interest in signing Ocampos, with Jurgen Klopp on the lookout for end of window reinforcements.

Liverpool do appear to have more than sufficient attacking options as it is, so it will be interesting to see if they still look to build upon that in what remains of the window.

Ocampos does not have the sort of profile that would usually attract interest from Liverpool, so perhaps this information ought to be taken with a pinch of salt.