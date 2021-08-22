Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained why Scott McTominay is absent from today’s starting XI.

Fred and Paul Pogba were selected as the midfield pivots for United’s trip to Southampton, with McTominay missing out on the back of an impressive performance last week.

He and Pogba were excellent in the Reds’ opening weekend 5-1 win over Leeds United at Old Trafford.

But he found himself on the bench for the trip to the South coast, and Solskjaer has explained the reasoning behind that decision.

“Of course we want to keep continuity [in the side],” Solskjaer said to the official Manchester United website.

“But Scott is struggling with an injury, hopefully we can get half an hour out of him if needed.”

McTominay is very likely to come back into the fold as a starter once he is fully fit.

The Scot improved significantly for United across last season, a campaign that was capped off with disappointment with the Europa League final defeat to Villarreal.

Though, even in that ill-fated final, McTominay was dominant, and it’s clear the 24-year-old is going to remain a key player under Solskjaer at Old Trafford both this season and beyond.