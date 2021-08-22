Pundit predicts Man United’s first-choice goalkeeper

Following last season, which saw Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rotate goalkeepers David De Gea and Dean Henderson, former Leeds United shot-stopper Paul Robinson has predicted which player will become the club’s number one.

In light of an untimely injury incurred while on international duty with England, followed by a positive COVID-19 test, Henderson has yet to feature for the Red Devils this season.

However, despite seeing De Gea reclaim the club’s number one jersey, Robinson has tipped Henderson to make a surging comeback.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, the ex-Premier League keeper said: “I think when he [Henderson] comes back in, he plays.

“He did well when he came in at the end of last season but was really unlucky with the injury at the Euros.

“Now he’s got a situation with Covid, so wasn’t available for the first game of the season.

“He didn’t put a foot wrong last season when he was given the gloves by Ole.

“I can’t see any reason why he won’t be United’s number one this season when he’s fit and available.”