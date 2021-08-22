Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed his Manchester United starting XI to take on Southampton in the Premier League today.

United got off to a flyer last weekend, brushing aside Leeds United with a 5-1 home win, and they will be keen to build on that opening weekend success on the South Coast today.

And they could be helped by the debut of a new signing with Raphael Varane, though he will have to make an impact off the bench.

Varane arrived on a deal worth around £41million from Real Madrid recently but did not feature in the Reds’ squad for their opener last weekend.

The defender was present at Old Trafford but he was forced to wait for his debut after a delay in his move becoming official.

The wait could be ended today, however, with Varane on the bench and available for use, while Victor Lindelof keeps his place to partner Harry Maguire at the heart of United’s defence

Meanwhile, fellow new signing Jadon Sancho is on the bench again having come on in the last 15 minutes last time out.

The full lineup is shown below.

Away day ready ? Presenting your #MUFC starting XI for #SOUMUN ? — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 22, 2021

