Kylian Mbappe could be set to complete his move away from Paris Saint-Germain on January 1.

The French striker’s future remains unclear as he continues to resist contract offers from PSG with less than a year remaining on his current deal.

As things stand, Mbappe can leave for free next summer, and he can even agree a pre-contract agreement with any club outside France ahead of that free departure from January 1.

And according to Le Parisien via SportBible, that’s exactly what could happen with the report claiming Real Madrid are now comfortable waiting until the new year to sign Mbappe.

Los Blancos have been lining up the World Cup-winning striker for some time, and there were reports claiming they could make an offer during this window to tempt PSG, given the French giants know they are currently risking making no money at all from Mbappe.

But this latest report claims Real Madrid feel they have done enough to convince Mbappe, who followed the club as a child, to continue to reject PSG offers ahead of committing his future to Los Blancos on the first day of January.