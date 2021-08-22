Romelu Lukaku starts as team news confirmed for Arsenal vs Chelsea

The teams for this afternoon’s London derby between Arsenal and Chelsea are in.

The Gunners got off to a disappointing start last time out, losing to newly promoted Brentford on the road.

And it gets no easier this week as they kick off their home campaign against Champions League winners Chelsea, who made easy work of Crystal Palace on the opening weekend.

Since then, Thomas Tuchel’s men have gotten even stronger, too, adding £97.5million signing Romelu Lukaku to their ranks.

And Lukaku does indeed start to make his debut this afternoon in what will be his first Premier League appearance since 2019 and his first Chelsea appearance since 2014.

Romelu Lukaku
Arsenal, meanwhile, are without new signing Martin Odegaard, who wasn’t eligible in time to play today following visa requirements.

But another new signing in Aaron Ramsdale, who signed on a big-money deal from Sheffield United earlier this week, is in the squad, starting from the bench.

You can see both starting XIs below.

