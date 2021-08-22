Roy Keane has criticised Manchester United midfielder Fred for his own goal against Southampton.

United went 1-0 down at St Mary’s on the half-hour mark thanks to what first appeared to be a fine strike from Che Adams.

But upon closer inspection, the ball cannoned off United midfielder Fred before zipping past the helpless David de Gea.

And according to Keane, who was speaking on Sky Sports, Fred should have done better having stuck a leg out in a bid to block the ball.

“Fred and Maguire have to do more when someone comes into your area,” said Keane.

“Fred, you’ve got to be ready to nail him and he just dangles a leg. He’s unlucky with the deflection but he’s got to do more, he’s got to do better than that.”

Some fans believed the goal should not have stood due to Jack Stephens stepping across Bruno Fernandes to win the ball in the build-up.

But Keane was having none of those claims, believing Fernandes should have done better to avoid the situation.

“I don’t think it’s a foul because I think Fernandes should get his body across. I don’t think it’s a foul, I really don’t.”

United went on to equalise in the second half with Mason Greenwood cancelling out that Fred own goal.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men did have to settle for a point, unable to find the winner in what will be seen as a disappointing result following last weekend’s fast start against Leeds United.