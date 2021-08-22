“Senseless and wild” Loads of Chelsea fans react to rash tackle from Arsenal defender

After going in at half-time two nill down, it’s clear to see Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will have a hard time trying to keep a lid on his player’s frustrations.

Despite putting in a decent first-half performance, the Gunners are still well inferior to Chelsea, who are being led by new signing and striking powerhouse Romelu Lukaku.

First-half goals, first from Lukaku and then right-back Reece James have put the Gunners in a tricky spot and if they’re to leave the Emirates with anything, they’ll need to have a storming second half.

MORE: (Video) Romelu Lukaku scores first Chelsea goal against Arsenal on his second Blues debut

However, despite being two goals down, the Gunners are a touch lucky not to go down the tunnel a man down.

The closing seconds of the game’s first half saw defender Rob Holding lunge into a brutal tackle on Marcos Alonso.

Despite being awarded a yellow card, selections of Chelsea fans think the Englishman is lucky not to have seen red.

