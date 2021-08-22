Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to Jurgen Klopp spending comments and takes aim at oil-funded rivals

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has responded to Jurgen Klopp’s comments over Premier League clubs’ spending.

Klopp has been frequently bringing up the expenditure of Liverpool’s rivals during press conferences, ignoring the fact that his team was assembled with hundreds of millions of pounds.

The German has previously questioned how Manchester United have been able to splash the cash in the manner in which they have this summer, as quoted by the SPORTbible:

“What United are doing, I don’t know how they did it.”

Man United are one of the biggest spenders in Europe this summer, having acquired Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

Klopp clearly feels aggrieved that Man United have been able to make such expenditure, while FSG have only provided him with a measly £35M for the signing of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

Solskjaer has now responded to Klopp, as the SPORTbible report:

“We are a well run club. We do have a lot of fans out there and we do have good sponsorship deals. How we get the money, as a manager you want more and more. I have heard ‘no’ a few times.”

“How other clubs run their clubs, there are different models at different clubs. I have started buying electric cars! That is all I want to say about that situation.”

That electric car comment is very cheeky from Ole, who appears to be suggesting that Man City and Chelsea can only spend as a result of their ownership’s ties to the oil industry.

Hats off – that’s good.