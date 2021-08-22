Spurs and Atletico Madrid set to miss out on striking target

According to recent reports, Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic is set to stay with the Italian club, despite being a summer target for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid.

That’s according to Italian journalist Di Marzio, who has claimed the commanding Serbian forward will remain with Fiorentina this season.

It has been noted that even though the striker is admired by Daniel Levy’s Tottenham Hotspur as well as being Diego Simeone’s priority summer signing, the 21-year-old will not be moving this summer.

Since joining Fiorentina in 2018, Vlahovic has featured in 85 senior matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 35 goals, along the way.