Spurs hold talks with agents of Barcelona star but may face competition from Chelsea and Man City

According to recent reports, Tottenham Hotspur has held initial talks with the representatives of Barcelona midfielder Ilaix Moriba but are wary that they may face competition from fellow Premier League duo Chelsea and Manchester City.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claim Daniel Levy’s Londoners are big admirers of the Barcelona teenager and are trying to tempt him to join them in the country’s capital.

However, following what is turning out to be a bitter contract standoff with his parent club, Moriba is also understood to be catching the eye of Premier League champions Man City and Champions League holders Chelsea.

Moriba, 18, has just 12-months left on his current contract and since forcing his way into Ronald Koeman’s first-team plans has gone on to feature in 18 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to four goals, along the way.